Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Visteon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

