Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,368.14 ($17.31).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,100 ($13.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($15.27) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 905 ($11.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 876.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,009.18. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,350.89 ($17.09).
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
