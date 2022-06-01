Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 million, a P/E ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.18.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 903.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 978,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
