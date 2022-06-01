Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 million, a P/E ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 903.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 978,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.