Vivesto AB (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivesto AB (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OASMY remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. Vivesto has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Vivesto AB develops, produces, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. Its lead product is Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines cytotoxin docetaxel with XR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil to treat ovarian cancer.

