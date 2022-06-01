Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Raised to GBX 175

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.58) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.13).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 126.30 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.85. The company has a market capitalization of £35.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

