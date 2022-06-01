Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Raised to GBX 175

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.58) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.13).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 126.30 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.85. The company has a market capitalization of £35.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79).

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

