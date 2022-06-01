Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Raised to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 775,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 208,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

