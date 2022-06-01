Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.
VNNVF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $72.97.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
