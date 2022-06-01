VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $83,600.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475,001 shares in the company, valued at $37,411,008.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 303,411 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About VOXX International (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.