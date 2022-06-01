Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.69. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

VOYA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,143. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Voya Financial by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

