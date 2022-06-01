Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.69. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

VOYA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,143. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Voya Financial by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.