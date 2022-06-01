W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.44.

NYSE GWW traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,080. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

