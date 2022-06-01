Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 255,891 Shares

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,706.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

WTRH stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.02.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Waitr by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waitr by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Waitr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

