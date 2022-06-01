Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of WBX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 2,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Get Wallbox alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.