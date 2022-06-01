Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of WBX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

