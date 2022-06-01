WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

WANSF stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

