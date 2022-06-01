Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $14,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,575,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Weber has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

