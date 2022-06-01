Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

WEBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Weber stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

