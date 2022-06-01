WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.33. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.51. 33,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

