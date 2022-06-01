Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON: HIK) recently:
- 6/1/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,900 ($36.69).
- 5/24/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.
HIK traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,676 ($21.20). 457,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,909.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,037.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($34.20).
In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($24.72) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($37,082.49). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.15), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($691,624.80).
