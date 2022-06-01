Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HilleVax (HLVX)

HilleVax (NASDAQ: HLVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – HilleVax is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – HilleVax is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – HilleVax is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – HilleVax is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

