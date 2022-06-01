Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Timbercreek Financial (TF)

Timbercreek Financial (TSE: TF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2022 – Timbercreek Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.40. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Rising Rates and Robust Multi-Family Outlook Offering Strong Prospects” and dated May 12, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
- 5/16/2022 – Timbercreek Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$9.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Timbercreek Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Timbercreek Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50.
TSE:TF opened at C$9.03 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$757.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 104.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.42.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 147.44%.
