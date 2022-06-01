Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable Group (EQB)

Equitable Group (TSE: EQB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$85.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down C$1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.85. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.
