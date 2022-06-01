Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable Group (EQB)

Equitable Group (TSE: EQB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00.

4/28/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

4/13/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.

4/11/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down C$1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.85. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

Get Equitable Group Inc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.