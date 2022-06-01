Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC):

5/24/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

5/13/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

5/5/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

4/26/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

4/26/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

