Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00.

XPEV stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 5.38. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

