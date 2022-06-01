Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently:

5/24/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sarepta's first DMD drug, Exondys 51, has posted impressive growth in the past few quarters with the trend expected to continue. The company’s two other new DMD drugs, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45, are also seeing strong demand trends. These three drugs have the potential to treat one-third of DMD patients. Development of its promising next-generation DMD candidate is progressing well. Its focus on developing gene therapies with diversified targets, including DMD, also looks promising. However, failure of its lead gene therapy candidate in a clinical study last year hurt its prospects. It has also suffered several pipeline setbacks and any such setback will have adverse impact. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q1 earnings. Sarepta has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

4/12/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,943. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

