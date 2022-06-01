Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

V.F. (NYSE: VFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $42.00.

5/18/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $72.00 to $61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – V.F. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

5/16/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $64.00.

5/13/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $55.00.

4/5/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 37,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,694. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in V.F. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 374,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in V.F. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

