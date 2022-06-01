Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

