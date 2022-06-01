Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $39.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Benchmark from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 64,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.