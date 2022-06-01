Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

