Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price to $35.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.27% from the stock’s current price.

KYMR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 56.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

