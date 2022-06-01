Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

