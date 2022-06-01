West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WTBA stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

