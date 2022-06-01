West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $758.33 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to report $758.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.70 million and the highest is $768.30 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $723.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

WST stock opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.41 and its 200 day moving average is $388.62. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $475.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $307,506,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

