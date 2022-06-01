Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,018,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,968 shares of company stock worth $1,051,633.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

