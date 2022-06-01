Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.