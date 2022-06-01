Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 749,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMC stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

