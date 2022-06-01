Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

WPRT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. The company has a market cap of $201.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

