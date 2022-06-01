Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

UP stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $241,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $51,575,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

