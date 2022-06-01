Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 1,008 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,790.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WLFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,913. The company has a market cap of $230.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

