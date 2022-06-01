Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 894 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $34,016.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Brian Richard Hole sold 82 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,116.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 515 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $18,086.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

Willis Lease Finance stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,913. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.18. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

