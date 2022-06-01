Wingstop (WING) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $83.00.

5/18/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $100.00.

5/12/2022 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $140.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $117.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $100.00.

5/5/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $139.00.

4/25/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 767,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.