Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 363,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wipro by 29.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.