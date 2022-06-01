Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.
Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 363,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wipro by 29.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.