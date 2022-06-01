WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

