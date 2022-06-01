Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 2,362,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

