Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WZZAF. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,908.33.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

