WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

MAPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

