Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.35.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 97.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.