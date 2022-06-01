Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 97.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

