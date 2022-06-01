Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Critical Survey

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Xometry and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 6 0 2.86 Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 115.62%. Radware has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.01%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Radware.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million 6.90 -$61.38 million ($2.75) -12.37 Radware $286.50 million 3.81 $7.81 million $0.16 150.82

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -27.47% -23.42% -14.08% Radware 2.62% 5.79% 3.43%

Summary

Radware beats Xometry on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks and web attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

