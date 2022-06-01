XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

XSPA opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,020 shares of company stock valued at $79,021. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on XpresSpa Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

