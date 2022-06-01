Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

XYL stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

