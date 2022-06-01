Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Xylem stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

