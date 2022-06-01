Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

